Grab Dyson’s V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum at $302 with its Memorial Day eBay sale, more 15% off

Memorial Day is coming up and Dyson is offering deals on its eBay store listings with code MEMDAY15OFF at checkout. One of the standouts from these deals is the V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in new condition for $301.74 shipped. Make sure you use the code mentioned before at checkout to get this price. Normally retailing for $450, as it does at Newegg right now, this 33% discount is within $2 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. Included with this cordless vacuum are the soft roller head, combination tool, mini motorized head, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, docking station, and the rechargeable battery. The total runtime depends on which mode you’re using and which tool is attached, but the charging time is consistent at 5 hours. Keep reading for more Dyson Memorial Day deals.

More Dyson Memorial Day deals:

***Be sure to use the code MEMDAY15OFF at checkout

After you finish checking out these Memorial Day deals, be sure to stick around and take a look at our other holiday deal roundsups. For instance, Woot is offering a series of deals starting from $17 including outdoor games, canopies, grills, and much more.

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum features:

The V8 Fluffy is Lightweight and versatile, with up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8. Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner, to clean your hard floors and car. The soft roller cleaner head is gentle on hard floors, tough on dirt. Engineered with soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fiber, for hard floors. Designed with advanced whole-machine filtration Advanced whole-machine filtration that traps 99.99% of particles, dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The V8 Fluffy comes with 4 Dyson engineered tools for versatile quick cleaning. Including the mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!