Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale now live: Save on iPads, Beats, much more

Not to be outdone by all of the other retailers getting in on the holiday weekend savings, Best Buy today is launching its annual Memorial Day sale. Live now through the end of the weekend, you’ll be able to save on everything from Apple gear to massive TVs, Chromebooks, and much more in the yearly sale. Shipping is free on orders over $35, and Amazon is also matching many of the markdowns, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day sale event.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale goes live!

While you’ll find a massive assortment of discounts in the sale, a top pick has to be the best price yet on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4. Now up to $150 off, like you’ll find for the elevated 256GB Wi-Fi model at $599 via both Amazon and Best Buy, these are sitting at all-time lows and the best prices in almost a month. Entry-level configurations start at $500, as well.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Another highlight from the sale is giving you a chance to score some free Best Buy credit. Right now, picking up a $100 Apple Gift Card will score you $10 to spend on your next Best Buy order thanks to a bundled gift card to the retailer. Available in both digital with email delivery and physical cards, this is one of the best values we’ve seen this year to load up your Apple or iTunes account with some credit and matches our previous mention from earlier in the year. As always, these promotions are a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale highlights:

But then after you’ve shopped all of the other offers from Best Buy, don’t forget that there are still plenty of other ways to save ahead of Memorial Day.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!