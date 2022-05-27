Fitbit Sense Smartwatch delivers ECG tracking at $180 (Save $120), more from $110

Rikka Altland -
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
From $110

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped in all three styles. Normally fetching $300, this is matching the overall all-time low at $120 off, but the first time we’ve seen all of the different colors at this price. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more Fitbit Memorial Day deals.

Other Fitbit Memorial Day deals:

Elsewhere in the fitness tracker market, Apple’s higher-end and fan-favorite Series 7 wearables are back on sale. Now sitting at all-time lows via Amazon, there’s $70 in savings across both 41mm and 45mm stylings starting from $329 for Memorial Day.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
fitbit

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ see first discounts from $32...
Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Foldable Adjustable Sm...
Players can hit the pitch early in the new Mario Strike...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: AntVentor, Starli...
Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale now live: Save on...
Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $48, Celeste ...
Anker Memorial Day weekend Gold Box starts at $22: 2-in...
SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable SSD hits lowest ...
Load more...
Show More Comments