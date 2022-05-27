Fitbit Sense Smartwatch delivers ECG tracking at $180 (Save $120), more from $110

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped in all three styles. Normally fetching $300, this is matching the overall all-time low at $120 off, but the first time we’ve seen all of the different colors at this price. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more Fitbit Memorial Day deals.

Other Fitbit Memorial Day deals:

Elsewhere in the fitness tracker market, Apple’s higher-end and fan-favorite Series 7 wearables are back on sale. Now sitting at all-time lows via Amazon, there’s $70 in savings across both 41mm and 45mm stylings starting from $329 for Memorial Day.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

