Google Nest Memorial Day sale now live: Nest Hub 2nd Gen $65, Nest Hub Max $179, more

Memorial Day Weekend has arrived and now Google is getting in on the savings by discounting its latest selection of Nest smart displays and speakers courtesy of variety retailers. Leading the way is the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $64.99 shipped in several styles via Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings while matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who need an even more capable screen-based Assistant setup can also save on the Google Nest Hub Max this weekend. Now sitting at the best price of the year at $179, today’s offer is matched at B&H as well as Best Buy and amounts to $50 in savings. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the same Assistant features above in a 10-inch form-factor. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Last up, we’re tracking a new 2022 low on the Google Nest Audio Speaker, too. Now down to $64.99, today’s offer is now marking the best price of the year at 35% off the usual $100 price tag. This also beats our previous mention from April by $15. Those who want to bring home two for stereo listening can grab the bundle for $119.98, saving an extra $10 off the pair.

As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

