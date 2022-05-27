Clean your home’s air with meross’ HomeKit purifier with HEPA filter at new low of $95

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier for $94.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $130, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this air purifier, beating our previous mention by $5. Coming with support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings, you will be able to control the air purifier with just your voice. Otherwise, the meross app will give you the ability to control the purifier from anywhere as well. It uses a three-stage H13 True HEPA filter to collect odor, toxins, pollen, and more with the ability to cover 207-square feet and process 160-cubic meters of air an hour. The app can even notify you when the filter life is getting low and coming up on time to replace it. You can learn more by checking out our hands-on review.

As with any air filtration device, filters are expendable and need to be replaced every once in a while. You can pick up some extra filters for this meross air purifier for $25 per filter. The lifespan of each filter ranges from 3 to 6 months depending on the environment and usage frequency. As mentioned previously, the meross app will notify you when the filter life gets down to 20%, 10%, and when it needs to be replaced. The replacement process is toolless and the old filter can be disposed of in the trash after removal. The filter consists of an outside pre-filter that will trap large particles such as hair and dust, the H13 True HEPA filter will trap 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns, and the activated carbon filter will remove odors.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on smart products ranging from lights, locks, cameras, and even more. Right now you can pick up Govee’s just-released Glide Smart Light Panels at $130, the first discount for these lights.

meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier features:

Voice Control: Smart Wi-Fi air purifier compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or later), Apple Watch, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. You can control your hepa air purifier hands-free, just say “Hey Siri, turn on my air purifier”. Meross smart air purifier works with stable 2.4GHz network.

3-Stage H13 True HEPA Filter: With the activated carbon filter, meross air purifier captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke and other airborne particles in air. 【Note】We advise you to replace your filter (Search for B08Z392BXD) every 3-6 months depending on the environment and usage frequency. Meross app will send you notifications when the filter life cycle comes to under 20%,10% and exhausted.

