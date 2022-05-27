Govee’s just-released Glide Smart Light Panels see first discounts from $130 (Save $50)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its just-released Glide Tri Smart Light Panels for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, this is marking the very first discount since being released earlier in the month and a new low of $50 off. Packed into a modular form, the new Govee Glide Tri lights can be rearranged into a variety of designs to a Nanoleaf-inspired build. Each of the 10 included panels feature multi-zone color lighting for unique fade effects across the lights and different set lighting modes. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant out of the box thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, these are an eye-catching way to add some color into your smart home. Head below for more.

A more affordable solution that is also on sale for the very first time, the new Govee Flide Hexa Light Panels were introduced back in April and are now down from the usual $170 price tag. Sitting at $129.99 via Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Sporting much of the same modular design as the lead deal, these trade in the triangles for hexagons with Alexa and Assistant support in tow. You’re only getting seven of the panels here too, but the form-factor might catch your eye a bit more than the featured Govee offerings.

As far as other smart lighting packages go, this starter kit from Philips Hue provides a more typical experience. You’re looking at three of its Color Ambiance medium lumen bulbs as well as a HomeKit bridge and smart button to make the $153 sale price even more enticing.

Govee Glide Tri Smart Light Panels features:

With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home. Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

