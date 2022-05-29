Nintendo’s Pro Switch Controller sees rare price drop down to $55 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $54.99 shipped. Normally going for $69, this rare price drop comes within $5 of the 2021 Cyber Monday deal and saves you 20%. The Joy-Cons can provide good enough controls for most games, but some will benefit from a traditional form-factor controller. This is where the Pro Controller steps in and even comes with some extra features built-in such as amiibo support, HD rumble, and even motion controls. Whether your Switch console is docked or undocked, the Pro controller will work with it. You will get a USB-C to USB-A cable for recharging the controller in the box so you’ll be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t mind going with a reputable third party, you can pick up the Power A Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $44.50. Using Bluetooth 5.0, you will be able to get up to 30 hours of playtime between charges due to the efficient nature of the standard. It will come with a 10-foot USB-C charging cable as well. This controller even features Advanced Gaming Buttons that can be reprogrammed on-the-fly without any need to configure system settings. Just like the Nintendo option, the Power A controller also features motion controls built-in so you can play games that require it. The shape and design of the controller are also meant to remain comfortable for hours on end.

Be sure to stick around and take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. If you want a larger screen to play your Switch games on but don’t want to put it on your TV, you can pick up an ASUS 34-inch 1440p 75Hz UltraWide gaming monitor for $360.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!