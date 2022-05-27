Add more screen space to your desk with ASUS’ 34-inch 1440p 75Hz UltraWide at $360

Amazon is offering the ASUS 34-inch UltraWide 1440p 75Hz Gaming Monitor for $360.36 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $429 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Ready to take your setup to the next level, this monitor might not offer the highest refresh rate around but it still packs HDR10 support and both AdaptiveSync and FreeSync technology. The 21:9 ratio is backed with a 3440x1440p resolution which ensures that you have plenty of screen real estate to keep your windows open on. You’ll also find a 75Hz refresh rate, a tilt/swivel/height adjustable stand, and ASUS’ Rapid Replacement 3-year warranty. Keep reading for more.

ASUS 34-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor features:

ASUS VP278QGL features Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates to give you seamless visuals and smooth gameplay. This gives you the upper hand in first person shooters, racing, real-time strategy and sports titles.

