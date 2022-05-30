ASUS TUF 27- and 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitors fall in price from $259

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $259 shipped. Normally $323 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Ready to offer a budget-focused upgrade to your gaming setup, this monitor supports 165Hz refresh rates at 1440p, which is the sweet spot in my opinion. Even modern entry-level graphics cards like the RTX 3060, it’s possible to drive many games at 1440p 120+ FPS, though you might need to turn some settings down to achieve this. Plus, with features like reduced screen tearing, a full height/tilt/swivel/pivot adjustable stand, and both HDMI and DisplayPort support, this monitor is a solid choice for many desks. Keep reading for more.

Update 5/30 @ 8:56 AM: Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Those who need a larger screen will want to consider picking up the ASUS TUF 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor on sale for $329.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $389 and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since early this year. It offers a similar feature setup to today’s lead deal above, but with a larger 31.5-inch display instead of a 27-inch screen. You’ll also find support for FreeSync Premium, something the monitor above doesn’t have which offers a more solid tear-free setup.

Further upgrade your gaming computer with the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD that also includes a heatsink to stay cool during long data transfers. Today, it fell within cents of its all-time low, coming in at $270 from its normal going rate of $298 or more.

ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor features:

27” WQHD (2560 x 1440) 0.4ms (GTG) gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate

Extreme low motion blur (elmb Sync) technology to reduce screen tearing and ghosting

Marathon ready with Asus Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height/tilt/swivel/pivot adjustments to accommodate any desk

