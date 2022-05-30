ASUS TUF 27- and 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitors fall in price from $259

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $259 shipped. Normally $323 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Ready to offer a budget-focused upgrade to your gaming setup, this monitor supports 165Hz refresh rates at 1440p, which is the sweet spot in my opinion. Even modern entry-level graphics cards like the RTX 3060, it’s possible to drive many games at 1440p 120+ FPS, though you might need to turn some settings down to achieve this. Plus, with features like reduced screen tearing, a full height/tilt/swivel/pivot adjustable stand, and both HDMI and DisplayPort support, this monitor is a solid choice for many desks. Keep reading for more.
Update 5/30 @ 8:56 AM: Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.
Those who need a larger screen will want to consider picking up the ASUS TUF 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor on sale for $329.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $389 and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since early this year. It offers a similar feature setup to today’s lead deal above, but with a larger 31.5-inch display instead of a 27-inch screen. You’ll also find support for FreeSync Premium, something the monitor above doesn’t have which offers a more solid tear-free setup.
Further upgrade your gaming computer with the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD that also includes a heatsink to stay cool during long data transfers. Today, it fell within cents of its all-time low, coming in at $270 from its normal going rate of $298 or more.
ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor features:
- 27” WQHD (2560 x 1440) 0.4ms (GTG) gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate
- Extreme low motion blur (elmb Sync) technology to reduce screen tearing and ghosting
- Marathon ready with Asus Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height/tilt/swivel/pivot adjustments to accommodate any desk
