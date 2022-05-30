WD_BLACK PS5/PC-ready heatsink 2TB SN850 gaming SSD within cents of all-time low at $270

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $269.99 shipped. This one launched at $530 about a year ago and has starting seeing some notable price drops over the last several months with a regular price at $298 as of late. Today’s deal is within a few cents of the all-time low at Amazon as well. Not to be confused with the base model SN850, this one is equipped with heatsink tech for optimized performance in high-demand PC gaming battlestations or your PS5. It clocks in at up to 7,000MB/s with PCIe Gen4 technology and an M.2 2280 form-factor. The SN850 also bring customizable LED lighting to your rig (Windows only) as well as performance adjustments via the WD_BLACK Dashboard software. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost alternative here is the 1TB model that currently sells for $159.50 shipped on Amazon. This one delivers the same overall experience at up to 7,000MB/s, just with the lighter overall storage capacity. The same goes for the 500GB variant that sells for $94.50 right now.

Be sure to check out the new Gen 4 7,000MB/s models from SK hynix, then dive into our coverage of the latest releases in the WD_BLACK lineup. Earlier this month, Western Digital unleashed the details on its upcoming WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD and the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD with predictive loading and adaptive thermal management alongside a slew of other notable enhancements. You can get a closer look at these right here and be sure to swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more battlestation upgrades at a discount.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)

Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

