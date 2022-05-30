Govee’s 25-foot Bluetooth-controlled RGB LED light strip returns to Amazon low at $14.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 25-foot Bluetooth Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $14.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $17, this is a 15% discount and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This strip is perfect for adding some extra ambiance to any room of your home. It spans 25 feet, which is quite a bit longer than the typical ~17 foot strips we see in this price range. You’ll find that it connects to the Govee app on your smartphone over Bluetooth as well, which allows you to customize the color, brightness, pattern, and more. Plus, there’s built-in double-sided adhesive on the strip which makes mounting a simple task. Keep reading for more.

It’ll be hard to beat the price of today’s lead deal when it comes to this long of an RGB LED strip, let alone one with smart features. However, if it’s backlighting a TV that’s on your agenda for the week, then consider picking up this kit while it’s on sale for $11 once you clip the on-page coupon. It runs off your TV’s built-in USB port making it simple to power and you’ll find the length is made for screens ranging in size from 40 to 60 inches.

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t remind you that the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip is currently on sale for $153. While much more expensive then either strip mentioned above, you’ll find a gradient design here which allows for extra customization. Plus, it can tie into the rest of the Philips Hue ecosystem, which delivers HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support.

Govee RGB LED Light Strip features:

Powerful App Control: Use the free Govee Home App to easily manage and customize your LED lights. Change colors, select dynamic lighting effects, create custom effects, and timers, and more.

Light Up Your Music: Switch on Music Mode and your LED Strip lights will react in real-time to the beat of your tunes. Choose dynamic or calm effects and be immersed in a visual show that syncs up to your audio listening.

Be Creative with DIY Mode: Build your own customized lighting effects, create brilliant color combinations, and find amazing colors directly from your photo album with Smart Color Picking. Share your effects on Govee Forum for others to use.

