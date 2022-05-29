Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees rare discount to $153 (Save $27), more

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $152.99 shipped. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $27 off while beating our previous mention by $9. Delivering quite the rare discount in the first place, this is only the second drop of the year as well. As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Amazon is also carrying the savings over to another notable upgrade for your smart home and home theater. Delivering a new 2022 low, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is down to $195.49 from its usual $230 price tag. Not only is this only the second discount of the year, but beating our previous mention by $20 in order to mark the best price yet. Hooking into your home theater and greater Philips Hue setup, the Play HDMI Sync Box will take whatever is on the TV and adapt the room’s lighting for greater immersion. There are a variety of settings that offer everything from more relaxed bias illumination to more colorful reactive lighting and more.

Today’s discounts are also joined by an ongoing price cut on a Philips Hue starter kit. Delivering all of the essentials to kickstart your HomeKit setup, there’s three of the Color Ambiance medium lumen bulbs joined by a smart bridge and dimmer button. Currently sitting at $153, this package is $27 off at an all-time low.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

