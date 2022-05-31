Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale has the Jurassic Park franchise, classics, plus $1 rental

As it does nearly every Tuesday, Apple today is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, the Jurassic Park franchise is taking center stage with plenty of time for a series rewatch ahead of the Dominion’s theatrical debut. That’s alongside a series of other titles down to $10 or less, as well as the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Headlining all of the discounts this week courtesy of iTunes, Apple is marking down the entire Jurassic Park franchise. While there might be another week and a half before the latest installment in the series finally hits theaters, you can now bring home each of the films at $10 each to make sure you’re all caught up. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. Not to mention all of the titles are on sale in a collection. Each of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well.

If you already have the entire Jurassic Park franchise in your library or could just go without the Dino-packed action, Apple is also carrying over the iTunes discounts to another assortment of titles. These are all down to $10 or less and feature plenty of different classics and acclaimed newer films to expand your collection. Everything starts from just $5.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Worst Person in the World. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Herbert Nordrum.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!