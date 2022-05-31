Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $26 at Amazon (Reg. $49+)

Following all of the holiday weekend Apple deals that are still up for grabs, Amazon is now starting off Tuesday by carrying over the savings to the rest of the official cases. Dropping the iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases to some of the best prices to date, these are mostly marking the best prices in months if not of the year. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering cases for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, you’ll find covers in more premium leather builds to its popular silicone cases to add a bit of color into your iPhone this spring as well as clear designs for showing off the smartphone’s own style all starting from $26. Spanning multiple colorways too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot. Or just go get the full breakdown of what’s on sale below.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

