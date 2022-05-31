eufy’s HomeKit IndoorCam C24 packs up to 2K recording at 26% off, now $29.50 shipped

eufy’s official Amazon storefront is offering its IndoorCam C24 2K Indoor HomeKit Security Camera for $29.62 shipped. For comparison, so far this year the IndoorCam C24 has gone for $40 to $43 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022. Ready to keep your home safe and sound while you’re on vacation this summer, the IndoorCam C24 packs on-device AI that can determine whether a human or pet is present and only records when an interesting event occurs. When using with the eufy app or other smart home systems, you’ll find 2K recording, though leveraging the HomeKit side of things does limit you to 1080p. Either way, there’s real-time communication as well as advanced night vision options so you know what’s going on and can keep in contact with those on the other side of the lens. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, Kasa’s 1080p pan and tilt home security camera can be picked up for $28 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It doesn’t save a lot, but you are trading HomeKit compatibility for a pan and tilt function, which could better fit your setup. Either way, these cameras are great for having around to keep your home secure while on vacation.

Another must for heading out of town is picking up the Nest Smart Thermostat. The latest model is on sale right now for $60 in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition, which comes with a 90-day warranty. You’re saving quite a bit here though, as it’s $69 below its normal going rate, so that is absolutely worth the trade-off of getting it refurbished. A smart thermostat will help ensure your heating or cooling doesn’t run while you’re on vacation, but kicks in just in time to have the house nice and cold before you walk in.

eufy IndoorCam C24 features:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs. View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio. Connect your IndoorCam to Apple HomeKit (download our HomeKit user guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!