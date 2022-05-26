Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat falls to new all-time low at $60 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat for $59.99 shipped. Originally $129 and going for $126 at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart thermostat is made to work without a C wire in most homes, though there are a few specific setups you’ll need that extra wire for, like heat pump systems, cooling only, and a few others. Nest’s latest Smart Thermostat is made to help you save cash on heating and cooling, designed to turn itself down when you leave so you’re not conditioning an empty home. You’ll also find that it supports Google Assistant voice voice commands, programming and automations, and a smartphone app that lets you configure it while at home or away. Plus, the Savings Finder gives tips on ways that you can save and suggest tweaks to your schedule to help you maximize your heating and cooling efforts. Ships with a 90-day warranty. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review, and then be sure to head below for more.

Given today’s deal ushers in over 50% in savings, leaving an additional $69 in your pocket, there are a few accessories we recommend grabbing to make your smart thermostat experience a bit better. For starters, Nest’s official Temperature Sensor will help your entire heating and cooling system be more efficient as it can monitor the entire house room-by-room, averaging things out and only running when necessary. Plus, the Nest Thermostat Trim Kit is crucial for those who are pulling larger old thermostats off the wall since today’s deal is quite compact, meaning you might see the imperfections in your wall after installing.

Once you’re done making your home more energy-efficient, you might want to turn your attention to lawn care as well. Right now, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Greenworks and Sun Joe gear from $22 with savings across much of its lineup of mowers, hedge trimmers, string trimmers, and more.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

