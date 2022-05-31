Razer refreshes Barracuda X with dual wireless connectivity alongside new Barracuda/Pro

Razer is one of the best-known brands in the PC gaming space, and today it is launching the refreshed Barracuda X gaming headset alongside two new additions to the Barracuda range: the Barracuda and Barracuda Pro. This headset range is designed to be the best all-around option for gamers, whether they’re playing competitively at home or out on the town listening to music.

Nearly one year ago, Razer launched the Barracuda X gaming headset aimed at providing versatility and long-lasting comfort while being compatible across multiple platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and more. This initial version used Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless USB-C Dongle to connect to different devices with no pairing or driver necessary. For situations where you can’t connect a USB-C dongle (or a USB-A with the included adapter), there is a 3.5mm jack to further increase compatibility.

Now Razer is refreshing the Barracuda X to include full Bluetooth 5.2 support alongside Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for ultimate compatibility. Also included with this refresh is Razer’s new SmartSwitch technology that allows the headset to be connected to two devices at once and switch between them with the press of a button. For example, you could be gaming with your friends but switch to your phone with a single button press to take a call. Battery life is also doubled from the first version up to 50 hours on a single charge.

Barracuda and Barracuda Pro

Alongside this refresh are two new headsets to build out the Barracuda range. The new mid-level headset is simply called the Barracuda and is powered by Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers to deliver “exceptional highs, mids, and lows that doesn’t muddy, providing a more dynamic listening experience for deeper immersion.” There is a slightly lower battery life with this headset at 40 hours, but that’s still an improvement over the first version of the Barracuda X. Unlike that headset, however, the new Barracuda uses integrated beamforming microphones to clearly pick up your voice while “powerful” noise suppression can be customized for indoor or outdoor use. Razer’s SmartSwitch is also present in this headset as it will be in the next new addition, the Barracuda Pro.

The Barracuda Pro is on the top end of the Barracuda range and stands out amongst the rest with its THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (AAA) that will power the Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm drivers. This THX AAA system is designed to provide “ultra-low distortion, improved signal-to-noise ratio, a greater dynamic range, better power output, and more detail and clarity for music lovers.” THX Spatial Audio is also present as it is in the Barracuda headset. You’ll get the same integrated beamforming microphones as that headset too. Battery life is also similar at 40 hours of continuous playback. You do lose out on the 3.5mm audio jack with the Barracuda Pro, however. Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation is utilized in the Pro headset to make sure you have an uninterrupted audio experience. The Razer Audio App is used to configure this ANC between 10 different levels of cancellation strength. This same app is used for checking the battery status, customizing EQ, toggling the Do Not Disturb mode, and even more.

Barracuda availability

The entire range of Barracuda headsets is available today starting at $99.99. Check below for links to each headset and prices:

9to5Toys’ Take

It is always great to see brands updating their product lineups with new technology, even if it’s just a minor generational bump. One thing that stuck out to me was the lack of the 3.5mm audio jack in the Barracuda Pro. To me, it seems weird to drop a feature from the highest-end headset for seemingly no reason. That is a slight disappointment, but overall, this new range is a great addition.

