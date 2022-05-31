Roku Express 4K+/HD now support Apple Music streaming from $24

Amazon now offers the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player at $28.98 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of 27% off. This is marking a new 2022 low in the process at cents below our previous mention. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For those looking to get in the streaming media player game for less, the entry-level Roku Express HD is certainly worth a look considering it too is also on sale. This one is sitting at $24 via Amazon from its usual $30 price tag, offering a slightly more affordable option compared to the lead deal. While it does step down to a 1080p resolution, this one is perfect for the guest room TV and the like.

Both of today’s price cuts arrive following Apple Music rolling out on Roku devices and TVs equipped with the streaming OS. While you’ll find HomeKit and the like on the featured offering, each of the discounts will be able to stream your favorites from the service. All of the specifics are in our announcement coverage.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

