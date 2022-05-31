Immerse yourself in Flight Simulator on Xbox with Thrustmaster’s T-Flight HOTAS One at $65

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS One flight controls for $64.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 28% discount marks a new 2022 low price that we’ve seen for this flight control unit. Coming with a joystick and throttle, the T-Flight HOTAS One will work with Xbox Series X|S, One, and PC for playing games that involve flying around. There are a total of five-axis alongside 14 action buttons, one rapid-fire trigger, and a multi-directional hat switch. You can either have the throttle and joystick attached for increased stability and taking up less space, or they can be split apart with two screws to be spread out in a more traditional cockpit layout. Connecting over a single USB cable, you will be ready to take to the skies in Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator with the HOTAS One flight controls. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $20. This staple of the flight simulator community has been around for ages and it is the perfect way to get more immersed in flying simulators without breaking the bank. There are 12 programmable buttons for controlling various aircraft functions and an 8-way hat switch on the joystick for looking around. There is a rapid-fire trigger on this joystick as well. While there isn’t an entire dedicated throttle section, you do have a small lever on the base that can be set up to control it. If you want to go with the Thrustmaster brand, you can pick up the T-Flight Stick X joystick for $40. There are not nearly as many controls as the Logitech option but it does retain a throttle lever.

Right now you can pick up the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox at $38 if you’re looking to get a new one for your Xbox. One unique feature of this controller is the ability to wirelessly connect to the 8Bitdo Ultimate Software on iOS and Android for customizing button controls and such.

Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS One features:

T.Flight Hotas One, an officially-licensed joystick for Xbox One and Windows, provides a high level of realism: the stick includes five axes, fourteen action buttons, a rapid-fire trigger and a multidirectional hat switch (navigation/panoramic view), all of which are easily accessible. The throttle – detachable and full-size for easy maneuverability, even in virtual reality – provides super-responsive power. The dual rudder system can be engaged by rotating the handle (with an integrated locking system) or via the progressive tilting lever. The T.Flight Hotas One includes official buttons for the Xbox One console (Guide/View/Menu): access social features, switch between the game and the console, navigate through the console’s menus, etc.

