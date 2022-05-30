8Bitdo customizable Pro 2 Xbox Wired Controller returns to Amazon low at $38, more from $17

Justin Kahn
As part of its latest video game accessories sale, Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox at $38.20 shipped. Regularly $45, this is 15% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and only the second notable discount we have tracked there. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, this one connects wirelessly with iOS and Android to access the 8Bitdo Ultimate Software. Alongside two “pro-level” back buttons, and the usual slate of front-side controls, users can create custom button mapping profiles as well as adjust the stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control, and more. A 3.5mm headphone jack, classic D-pad, and a 3-meter cable are also present and accounted for here. check out our launch coverage for more. Additional deals and details below. 

You’ll want to browse through the rest of the Amazon video games accessory sale right here. As well as a host of console game deals, there are some solid offers on themed PowerA gamepads for Switch, travel bags, collectibles, and additional speciality items for your game room. Deals start from just under $17 and everything is organized on this page for you. 

Here are all of the details on the latest 8bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller alongside a closer look at the brand’s first truly Xbox-inspired gamepad that hit back in March. Now available for pre-purchase at $45, these gamepads bring that iconic asymmetrical approach to the thumbsticks as well as the customization features we have to come to know and love from 8Bitdo. Everything you need to know on top of the pre-order links are waiting fo you right here

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox features:

  • Officially Licensed by Xbox. Wired and compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.
  • Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC.
  • Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones.
  • Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control

