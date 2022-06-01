Sonos launches rare spring refurb sale: Arc/SL Soundbar from $679, Roam $139, more

Sonos is now launching a spring certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers for the first time since back in January. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Soundbar at $719. Typically fetching $899 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to $180 in savings while matching our previous mention for the best price in over 4 months as well as the all-time low. Those who don’t need the built-in microphone can also score the Sonos Arc SL for $679, down from $849 to mark a new low.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Head below for all of the other refurbished Sonos sale highlights.

Sonos sale offers rare refurbished discounts

Another notable highlight from the sale has the Sonos Roam Portable Speaker for $139. Not only is this down from the usual $179 going rate, but also one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board at $40 off and a new all-time low. Delivering a battery-powered speaker with 10 hours of runtime per charge, Sonos Roam expands your Sonos setup with IP67 water-resistance as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Sonos refurbished sale discounts:

Everything in today’s Sonos sale includes a full 1-year warranty with purchase. So while you’re cashing in on the savings of refurbished models, there’s also the same peace of mind that comes with its new condition speakers, as well.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

