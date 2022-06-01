Zagg starts June with 40% off sitewide sale: MagSafe charger $90 (Save $60), much more

A new month has arrived and through the end of the day, Zagg is taking 40% off its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, keyboard cases, and more. Shipping is free across the board and pricing drops automatically at checkout. Delivering the best prices of the year while beating our previous sitewide mention by an extra 15% off, there’s also an assortment of entirely new all-time lows. One such highlight is the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger, which drops down to $89.97. Normally fetching $150, this is well below our previous $112 offer and delivering the best price yet at $60 off. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review before we dive into all the details below.

Having just launched backed in January, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

Of course the savings don’t end there. You’ll find the entire catalog of Zagg gear on sale through the end of tomorrow, delivering the best markdowns of the year across the lot at 40% off. There are pages of MagSafe chargers, screen protectors, iPad keyboards, and so much more you can look through right here. So whether you’re looking to refresh your charging setup for spring or just want to grab some new releases at a steep discount, today’s your shot.

mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger features:

Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

