Elite Gourmet’s 24.5-qt. Air Fry Oven undercuts the competition at $102 shipped (Reg. $160)

Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet 24.5-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven at $102.22 shipped. Regularly $160 and sometimes fetching as much as $204 as of late, this is $58 or 36% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be a Ninja or Instant model, this Elite Gourmet model comes in at less than the discounted $110 Instant Vortex air fry oven with more than double the cooking space. On top of the 24.5-quart capacity, it features 10 cooking modes including bake, grill, roast, rotisserie, toast, warm, air fry, and dehydrate alongside an adjustable temperature range up to 450-degrees. It also has enough space for 12-inch pizzas and brings 1,700W of cooking power directly to the countertop in your kitchen. More details below.

Don’t need such large countertop cooker despite the value in today’s lead deal? Check out this offering the Chefman 6.3-quart Digital Air Fryer. Clearly not as spacious as the model above, but it also brings rotisserie action into your cooking arsenal with a modern touchscreen setup and a lighter price at $84 shipped.

You’ll also want to scope out today’s rare price drop on Ember’s temperature control smart mug. Delivering 8 hours of custom heating to your beverage of choice, you can also extend that to an all-day scenario with the included charging coaster, not to mention the companion LED customizations. Now marked down to $120 shipped for today only, you can get a closer look at the feature set in this morning’s coverage right here. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

Elite Gourmet 24.5-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven features:

EX-LARGE CAPACITY: This beautiful & stylish convection air fryer oven has an extra large 24.5 Quart capacity and 10 preset functions, perfect for family-sized meals and XL cavity for 12” pizzas.

10 PRESET FUNCTIONS AND PROGRAMMABLE TIMER AND TEMPERATURE settings give you the ultimate in cooking control and versatility allowing you to Bake, Grill, Roast, Rotisserie, Toast, Warm, Air Fry and Dehydrate all in one! A high-power convection fan envelopes food in temperatures from 140 to 450 degrees and a 60-minute timer automatically shuts off the Elite Gourmet air fryer oven at the end of the cooking cycle

COOK A VARIETY OF FOODS so you can enjoy your favorite meats, chicken, fish, vegetables, pizza and much more by choosing air frying or baking, roasting, grilling, broiling, rotisserie, and toasting functions with or without convection heated air.

