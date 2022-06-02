Ember’s temperature control smart mug and charging coaster now $120 for today only

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the latest-generation 14-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 for $119.95 shipped. Regularly $!50, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is $30 or 20% off the going rate on the rarely discounted smart mug. It features a ceramic build with a built-in battery that can maintain your desired beverage temperature for up to 80 minutes, or all day with the included charging coaster. The onboard LED light color can be customized in the app to your preferences while also delivering visual notifications for when “your beverage is heating up or cooling off, when it is ready to drink and when your battery needs to be charged.” More details below.

If the Ember smart mug seems like overkill for your cooling coffee needs, the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is a popular option on Amazon that comes in for a whole lot less. You can land this Amazon best-seller for just $12 Prime shipped with the ability to warm up beverages in “2 minutes or less” in a portable form-factor.

Alongside this Amazon all-time low on the Dash Everyday Steel Bread Maker, you’ll find plenty of other notable price drops on kitchen and cooking gear over in our home goods hub. One standout is Oster’s XL 42L Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven, which is also now at the best price we have tracked at Amazon. It delivers a sizable cooking capacity with French doors and a host of cooking modes including bake, air fry, toast, slow cook, dehydrate, broil, roast, warm, pizza, and turbo convection. Get a closer look right here while it’s up to $100 off.

Ember Smart Mug features:

Ember Mug 14oz Blue Edition is a brilliant new take on Ember’s classic smart mug, and is guaranteed to make every morning shine. Ember allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember is not a simple mug warmer. Ember Mug²’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes with the built-in battery, or all day with the included charging coaster.

