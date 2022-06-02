Energizer’s plug-in LED emergency flashlight is always ready to go at new low of $5 (Reg. $10+)

Amazon is offering the Energizer Plug-in LED Emergency Flashlight for $4.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $14 for this flashlight and it recently fell to $10 at Amazon before seeing an additional 50% discount to today’s new all-time low. Designed to stay plugged into the wall at all times so it’s always ready to go at a moment’s notice. It outputs up to 40 lumens of brightness and the LED beam can reach up to 30 meters as well. A full charge can last three hours, making this the perfect emergency light to keep in various rooms of the house. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to flashlights, even my go-to recommendation of the OLIGHT I3E EOS, is twice the price as today’s lead deal at $10. So, if you need a spare flashlight to keep around the house, the discount above is about as good as it gets.

Adding Google’s Nest Mini smart speaker to your house is a great way to access various services with simple voice commands. Sure, it might not be something you think about using in an emergency situation, but you’ll be able to use it to trigger lights, arm or disarm an alarm, lock or unlock a front door, and more. The Nest Mini is on sale for the first time in 2022 at $30 from its normal going rate of $49.

Energizer Plug-in LED Emergency Flashlight features:

This Energizer WeatheReady Compact Rechargeable LED Flashlight and Nightlight plugs into any outlet—the ideal design for rechargeable flashlights in a power outage

This plug in nightlight is easy to find when you need it. The compact flashlight turns on automatically when the power goes out—so it’s easy to find in the dark

Plug in this reliable emergency flashlight to prepare for power outages—or keep it near the door as a nightlight or for routine outdoor use such as taking out the trash and walking the dog

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!