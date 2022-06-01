Google Nest Mini smart speaker sees first discount of the year at $30 (Reg. $49)

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $29.99 shipped including Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer is delivering the first notable discount of the year at $15 off while providing the best price since the holiday season last year. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

As far as smart speakers go right now, today’s offer is as notable as they come regardless of the ecosystem. Alexa fans will find that the comparable 3rd Gen Echo Dot fetches $10 more, making the lead deal as good as it gets for barking orders at a smart assistant.

This morning also saw another notable way to upgrade your Assistant setup go live. Right now you can score a pair of Google’s in-house Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams for $380. That drops each of the cameras down to $190 each from the $280 you’d typically pay while marking the best value to date.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

