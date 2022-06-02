iPhone 12/mini now on sale from $500 in new condition Woot sale, iPhone SE 256GB at $470

Through the end of today, Woot is now discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple iPhones in new condition. Shipping is free for Prime members and will run you $6 in any other case. A top pick brings the iPhone 12 64GB down to $599.99. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer is the best cash discount to date for a new condition handset.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

On the even more compact side of Apple’s previous-generation handset stable, the iPhone 12 mini is also on sale today. Starting at $499.99 for the 64GB model in two different styles, you’d more normally pay $599 with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in new condition. Packed into the same general form-factor as the lead deal, this one sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and also comes powered by an A14 Bionic chip. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

It’s worth pointing out that while all of the handsets in today’s sale will work with any carrier out of the box, they are programmed to lock to the first US carrier to connect to out of the box.

If you’re looking for other ways to get in on the iPhone 12 action and don’t mind skipping a new listing, we just took a hands-on look at what to expect from eBay’s revised refurbished program. Diving into what you can expect ordering iPhone 12 mini from the service, we break down the conditions, pricing, and overall value of going with eBay and its 1-year warranty.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

