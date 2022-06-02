MSI HX Series brings Intel 12th Gen performance to its gaming and professional laptops

MSI, a well-known brand in the PC gaming community, is introducing its new lineup of HX Gaming and Professional Laptops powered by Intel’s 12th Gen HX series processors. This premium laptop lineup will deliver “extreme performance” and many premium features and some world firsts. More details will come with its virtual launch even “MSIology: Ahead of the Curve” on June 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Intel’s 12th Generation processors, with a combination of efficiency and performance cores, are now some of the top-performing CPUs when it comes to gaming and productivity. MSI is now bringing these new processors to its lineup of six laptops to see a significant performance improvement over the previous models with MSI claiming up to “a 100% increase in CPU performance.” The HX series of Intel processors will be able to perform at their peak with the cooling system embedded into these laptops and, in certain models, the exclusive OverBoost technology will deliver a combines 250 watts of power to both the CPU and GPU.

One of the aforementioned world firsts is the inclusion of the Samsung QHD 240Hz OLED display which is the first 240Hz OLED panel and will “provide the best gaming experience with rich color expressions, true black, and exceptional seamless motion speed,” according to Bobby Su, GM and vice president of Samsung Taiwan. Each display will come from the factory calibrated and will have exclusive built-in color calibration reports which will detail all the parameters of the display, including Delta-E or Gamma value.

MSI Titan GT77

The biggest part of the HX series launch is the brand-new Titan GT77. This is the continuation of the GT series that has desktop-grade performance and a strong cooling system to back it up. Not only does this new Titan GT77 come with the latest hardware, but there are many premium features such as an RGB light bar and a mechanical keyboard featuring Cherry MX Ultra Low Switches with per-key RGB backlighting. All this RGB is controlled by the SteelSeries GG software for ultimate customization of the laptop. Seeing up to an Intel Core i9-12900HX processor and RTX 3080 Ti graphics, this laptop will pack some serious punch and is certain to live up to its “desktop replacement” role. A total of four NVMe M.2 slots are available for population. One being compatible with PCIe Gen5 x4, and the other three see Gen4 x4 speeds. Memory is handled by four DDR5 slots that can take up to 128GB of RAM. The display with the Titan GT77 won’t be that previously mentioned Samsung display, but an IPS-Level 4K 120Hz panel with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

MSI Raider GE77 HX/67 HX

The Raider GE series, known for its raw performance, is also seeing an update with Intel’s 12th Gen HX processors. The OverBoost technology will provide a total of 250W of power to the CPU and GPU when you get the i9/i7 and RTX 3080 Ti equipped. The Raider GE67 HX is the first laptop to feature Samsung’s new 240Hz OLED panel with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. You’ll be able to load this laptop with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and there will be two NVMe M.2 SSD slots running at Gen 4 x4 speeds.

MSI Vector GP76 HX/66HX

The Vector GP series from MSI is aimed at providing enough power for satisfying gaming, engineering, or scientific computing. Overall, the Vector laptops don’t come with any specific standout features as they are designed to provide performance and not necessarily flash. You’ll be able to get up to an i9-12900HX processor with RTX 3080 Ti graphics while also supporting up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and NVMe M.2 slots running at Gen4 x4 speeds. Thunderbolt 4 support is present here, as it is with the previously mentioned laptops, for connecting high-speed peripherals or even a display. Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE, and Bluetooth 5.2 support are also present in all the laptops mentioned here.

MSI CreatorPro X17

The MSI CreatorPro X17 is the professional entry into the HX series of devices. This laptop is certified by leading ISVs such as Adobe, Autodesk, and Ansys which means you can be confident in system reliability and stability while running these companies’ powerful programs. The built-in TPM module will also make sure your confidential data is secured as the CreatorPro is meant to be your mobile workstation. Each display comes color calibrated from the factory and features the exclusive built-in calibration report.

MSI will be providing more details about each of these new laptops at its virtual launch event: “MSIology: Ahead of the Curve” on June 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The YouTube stream for this event is below.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Intel’s latest 12th Gen processors, MSI is certainly going to bring some serious performance to the HX series of laptops. It’s also great to see innovations such as Samsung’s new 240Hz OLED panel seeing the consumer space in the Raider laptop, even though I’m sure you’ll pay a pretty penny for it.

