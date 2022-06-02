Microsoft launches Surface Go 2 with fingerprint sensor and repairable design from $599

This week, Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop Go 2 with updated features and specs that make it one of the best low-cost devices in the Surface lineup. With prices starting at $599, you’ll find the Surface Laptop Go 2 is perfect for working on the go or at a desk. What all’s changed? Let’s take a closer look down below.

Microsoft focuses on refining the design of Surface Laptop Go 2

The all-new Surface Laptop Go 2 is made to deliver Microsoft’s “Surface signature premium design and features.” With a lid that offers an “effort lift” and Instant On technology paired with Windows Hello, you’ll easily be able to sit down, open it up, and log in. There’s a new fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, though it’s in a bit of a weird place if you ask me. Normally, power buttons are located in the right-most corner of the keyboard, but the Surface Laptop Go 2 places the power button just inside to the left of the delete key.

Continuing on, there’s a 3:2 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display, an HD camera with dual Studio Mics, and 30% more key travel than the MacBook Air on the keyboard, according to Microsoft. The latest Surface Laptop Go 2 weighs only 2.48 pounds and comes with a quad-core 11th Generation i5 processor, though I wish we could have seen the 12th Generation Intel lineup make an appearance here. Even using previous-generation tech, Microsoft is still boasting all-day battery life as well as fast charging support.

Microsoft wanted to expand the repairability of the Surface Laptop Go 2, something we don’t see enough companies focusing on. Not only can the SSD be replaced, but now the C-Cover (keyset and trackpad), AB Cover (Display), and battery are all replaceable. That means your laptop won’t be dead and need to be replaced just because the battery doesn’t charge anymore or the screen gets cracked. Sadly, per the fine print on the launch page for the Surface Laptop Go 2, these components are replaceable by Microsoft or authorized centers, not the end user. But, even so, just knowing the laptop will have parts for repairs is a good start.

For the build, we’ll get the same aluminum exterior and Alcantara that we know and love from Microsoft, and there’s an all-new Sage color joining the Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum designs from the previous model.

You can pre-order the Surface Laptop Go 2 from Best Buy or Microsoft, with pricing starting as low as $599. Of course, you can go up from there to $799 by speccing it out with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All models come with the same quad-core i5 processor though.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, I’m happy with the direction that Microsoft is going with the Surface Laptop Go 2. I do like that it’s now more repairable, though I wish the parts were accessible to end users like you and me to do our own fixes should the need arise – but baby steps.

It’s also nice to see the same processor across the entire lineup and the only options being storage and RAM. I think the sweet spot for most will be the mid-tier at $699 with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which compares well to Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air at $999 for the same specs. I do wish Microsoft would go all-in on ARM like Apple is doing, and I think an ARM-powered Surface Laptop Go 2 would have been a killer launch this year, but it seems Microsoft isn’t quite ready to step away from x86 and Intel just yet.

