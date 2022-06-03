FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now

FUJIFILM is a well-known company in the photography space for its work with film and digital cameras and it is now announcing its all-new flagship, the X-H2S Mirrorless Camera. Featuring tons of improvements across the board, especially with video, the X-H2S will launch alongside the new XF 18-120mm f/4 and XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 APS-C lenses.

The all-new X-H2S finds most of its improvements stemming from the use of a 26.1MP stacked BSI APS-C sensor and the 64-bit X-Processor 5, both of which are seeing their X Series debut. With this next-generation sensor, FUJIFILM increases the dynamic range up to 14 stops, reduces false colors and moiré, and improves low-light performance. But a new sensor is nothing without a processor that can back up the performance, and that’s where the X-Processor 5 comes in. You’ll be able to capture 6.2K video, take pictures up to 40 FPS with an electronic shutter, and benefit from more accurate autofocus. When shooting with the mechanical shutter, you can achieve up to 15 FPS, and the buffer will allow you to take an, effectively, unlimited number of photos. Overall, FUJIFILM is looking to bolster its X Series with some serious muscle with the X-H2S.

When it comes to the overhauled video system, the FUJIFILM X-H2S will be capable of capturing 6.2K30p video using the full 3:2 open gate mode with conventional resolutions such as 4K120p and Full HD at 240p possible. Internally, the X-H2S can record 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes to the CFexpress Type B card, and the updated F-Log2 gamma profile will fully utilize the 14 stops of dynamic range this new sensor brings to the table.

When it comes to photography, there are many upgrades to complement the new abilities of the new sensor and processor. We previously mentioned the 40 FPS electronic and 15 FPS mechanical shutter speeds that are now achievable with the new processor, but there are other features this camera brings to the table other than faster image processing. The new autofocus system makes use of AI to increase responsiveness and speed while building off the Face and Eye Detection system of previous models by expanding the range of recognizable subjects to include cars, planes, birds, and more. The in-body image stabilization is rated to compensate for up to seven stops of correction, which will lead to overall smoother video and the ability to shoot slower handheld.

New FUJIFILM lenses

Alongside the announcement of the X-H2S was the reveal of new 18-120mm and 150-600mm XF lenses made in collaboration with the same team that produces the FUJINON cinema and broadcast lenses. The 18-120mm lens has a consistent f/4 aperture across the focal range with a step-less ring for smooth adjustments while recording video and even has power-zoom functionality. This makes it a great fit for video creators all around. Then, you can step up to the super-telephoto range with the XF 150-600mm with its own five stops of optical image stabilization for shooting handheld at slower shutter speeds.

XF 18-120mm XF 150-600mm

Availability

The all-new FUJIFILM X-H2S Mirrorless Camera is now available for pre-order for $2,499 from B&H alongside the new XF 18-120mm f/4 Lens for $899 and the XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 for $1,999. All of these products are expected to become available on July 7.

While I don’t shoot FUJIFILM as I’m a Nikon user, this new mirrorless option looks compelling if you’ve been looking for an upgrade and are in that ecosystem. I was frankly surprised to see a 150-600mm lens launching alongside this new camera as I use a similar caliber lens for my photography.

