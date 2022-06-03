LG UltraGear 34-inch curved 1440p 144Hz monitor hits $973 ($267 off), more from $157

Amazon is currently offering deals on a selection of LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors from $157. Headlining these deals is the 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Nano IPS Gaming Monitor for $973.42 shipped. Typically going for $1,239.50, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this monitor. Coming with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate, there will be no tearing in your games and every experience will be smooth as can be. Alongside this G-SYNC support is a certification for VESA DisplayHDR 600 with this monitor’s 56 block local dimming zones so you know you can expect a certain level of HDR performance and on top of that, 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut will mean great colors as well. The RGB lighting on the back of the monitor can be configured to either react to sounds or the video on the monitor to increase immersion and add ambient lighting. You’ll be able to connect to this monitor over DisplayPort and HDMI. Keep reading for other LG UltraGear deals.

More LG UltraGear Monitor deals:

After you finish checking out these monitor deals, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Right now you can pick up Seagate’s 1TB One Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $128, the second-best price we’ve seen coming within $4 of the all-time low.

LG UltraGear 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Zero In with LG UltraGear™. Getting into that place where it all flows. How you focus, how you play, how you win. LG UltraGear™ is made to help you find the perfect state. It delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, and the ultimate sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like an immersive 34” Curved UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440) screen, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE, 1ms (GtG) response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid Nano IPS panels, it’s immersion on a whole new level.

