Seagate’s originally $170 metal and fabric 1TB portable SSD just dropped to $128 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Seagate One Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $127.99 shipped. This one launched at $170 before spending almost all of last year at $160. It did drop to the $135 range at the top of the year but is now at the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon at within $4 of the all-time low there. This one stands out from the pack with a sort of brushed aluminum construction flanked with fabric ends and modern USB 3.2 Gen2 support. It delivers both USB-C and USB-A connectivity out of the box as well as up to 1030MB/s transfer speeds to bring fast and reliable storage to your EDC when it comes to everything from photos and video to other content creation assets. More details below.

Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB portable SSD is a great lower-cost alternative that seemingly slips under the radar far more than it deserves. Currently sitting at the Amazon all-time low as part of our coverage from late last month, you can land 1TB of storage for $115 shipped right now. While it won’t bring the novel metal and fabric-wrapped design like our lead deal, it is an even faster solution with just about all of the same amenities otherwise.

Here are some more of this week’s best portable and internal SSD deals:

SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable SSD hits lowest price in months at $130

WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable SSD hits best Amazon price of the year at $117

WD_BLACK PS5/PC-ready heatsink 2TB SN850 gaming SSD at $270

Crucial’s 6,600MB/s P5 Plus 2TB Gaming SSD at $228

Seagate One Touch Portable SSD features:

Big files? No problem—complete file transfers fast or work directly from the drive with up to 1030MB/s speeds comparable to NVMe

Up to 2TB capacity helps keep all your movies, photos, and more in one place. Plus an eye-catching, travel-sized, and robust design to withstand an active lifestyle—throw into your bag and go

Use the included Android backup app to effortlessly transfer photos and videos—freeing up space on your device

Quick connections are a snap with both USB-C and USB C-to A for out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and Android

