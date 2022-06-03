Ninja’s CREAMi Ice Cream Maker just hit the Amazon low for summer treats at $149 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker in silver for $149 shipped. Regularly $229, like it currently fetches directly from Ninja and at Best Buy, this is a solid $80 or 35% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low just in time for making summer treats at home. Featuring seven one-touch preset programs, this model can make ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, and more. Alongside support for adding in all of your favorite ingredients so you can design your own flavors, you’ll also find a handy re-spin feature if want your “treat softer and creamier” after it has been in the freezer. It ships with a pair of 16-ounce CREAMi Pints with storage lids. More details below.

While not quite as modern and elegant a solution, you can save ever more with something like the Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5-quart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker. This model comes in at $65 shipped, and while you won’t get all of the Ninja bells and whistles, it will bring fresh homemade ice cream to a freezer near you all summer much the same otherwise.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of this week’s kitchen and cooking deals. One standout offer there is Elite Gourmet’s 24.5-quart Air Fry Oven. Now even lower than our initial deal post, it comes in at under $100 shipped and delivers a far more cooking space than some of the competitive options from the big brands. You can get a closer look at what it is capable of in yesterday’s coverage right here.

Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker features:

NINJA CREAMI: With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.

FROM HEALTHY TO INDULGENT: Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle.

COMPACT FOR YOUR COUNTERTOP: The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop.

