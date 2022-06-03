Walmart+ Weekend sale goes live with $399 iPad Air 4 (Save $200), TCL 32-inch Roku TV $99, more

Walmart is now ending the work week by launching its first-ever Walmart+ Weekend sales event. Meant to take on Amazon’s annual Prime Day festivities, the sale is packed with discounts that are exclusively available for Walmart+ members. You can start a free 30-day trial to try out the program, which normally runs you $12.95 per month. Ranging from deep discounts on Apple and Samsung tech to home theater gear, home goods, and more, shipping is free across the board and you’re looking at some of the best prices of the year, if not to date. You can shop the entire sale here, though we’ve rounded up plenty of top picks down below.

While you’ll find a massive assortment of discounts in the inaugural Walmart+ Weekend sale, a top pick has to be the best price yet on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4. Available in all five colors, you can score the Wi-Fi 64GB model for $399. Down from the original $599, today’s offer is well below our previous $470 mention and marking a new all-time low at $200 off.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

With over 1,000 other deals to check out, there are pages with of markdowns available for a limited-time in the Walmart+ Weekend sale. So even if the other highlights noted above don’t catch your eye, it’s worth diving into everything right here.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

