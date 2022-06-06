Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $149 discount for WWDC down to $1,150

Apple is slated to take to the stage in Cupertino later this morning for WWDC, and in the meantime Amazon is delivering one of the best prices to date on its 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB. Dropping down to $1,149.99 shipped in Silver, this is now $149 off the usual $1,299 price tag and the second-best discount of the year. Not only is this the lowest price in over two months, but stock shortages have made finding this one on store shelves even more difficult, let alone with any savings attached.

While Apple could be releasing a new M2 model today at WWDC if you’re still believing the disproven third-party retailer listings, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life. That’s alongside a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

It is Apple event week and all of the best deals from Cupertino are now up for the taking in our guide. With notable ongoing price cuts on the latest AirPods 3 to companion iPhone 13 MagSafe accessories and more, everything is up for grabs right here.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

