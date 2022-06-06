Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game launching with PvP and PvE experiences

As we entered the weekend, Escape from Tarkov announced Arena, a standalone project that’s a “session-based multiplayer first-person shooter … with all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics of Escape from Tarkov.” While we don’t have a ton of information about what Escape from Tarkov Arena will be, there’s a teaser trailer from developer Battlestate down below. What other changes are coming? Let’s take a closer look.

Escape from Tarkov gets new standalone Arena game mode

Escape from Tarkov took the internet by storm and has become a beloved game in the FPS genre for those who enjoy hardcore realistic shooters. Arena is an all-new standalone game mode where you’ll be in various arenas from Tarkov, “organized by a mysterious group of Arena Masters and led by the Host” according to Tarkov News.

It’s said that there will be both PvP and PvE modes within Arena and there are unlockable weapons, gear, and more to play. Those with Edge of Darkness (EOD) will enjoy Escape from Tarkov Arena for free as a DLC, though everyone else can purchase it separately. If you don’t own Escape from Tarkov at all, then Arenas will be available as a completely separate purchase. Other aspects of Arenas are ratings, Kill Camp, and a pure PVP experience.

While we don’t have a specific release date yet, it should be coming within the next few weeks or later this summer.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve never played Escape from Tarkov, I have considered giving it a go, though I just haven’t gotten around to picking it up. Arenas takes what I liked from Tarkov and makes it more accessible, since it won’t cost quite as much to get started. It makes the game a bit more accessible, too, thanks to the exclusive PvP experience that most multiplayer FPS games are known for.

Tarkov is a complicated game, for sure, but Arena could bring more players (like myself) into the universe whereas I likely wasn’t going to actually pick it up before.

One interesting aspect of Escape from Tarkov Arenas that I’m looking forward to is the ratings portion. This seems to be a form of ranked gameplay, which is always my preference when doing multiplayer games. While standard matchmaking can sometimes be fine, being in a ranked mode means I’ll actually be paired up with other players of a similar skill to myself, instead of leaving over-tuned SBMM to choose.

Will you be diving into Escape from Tarkov Arena? I’m considering it. Sound off in the comments below to let me know your thoughts!

