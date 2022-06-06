DODOcase unveils its first luxury leather and suede Noblessa iPad case

DODOcase is introducing its first luxury leather iPad case today. The brand has been among our favorite Apple gear accessory makers for years, not in the least because of its online customizer options. DODOcase is one of the “original iPad case manufacturers in the United States,” but it has, for the most part, never really tried its hand in the luxury leather iPad case game until today. Striving to keep traditional craftsmanship alive for the most modern tech releases, the brand has tapped into some materials used in very high-end luxury purses and bags to deliver its new Noblessa Leather iPad Case without quite hitting the exorbitant prices some of those products come along with. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Noblessa Leather iPad Case from DODOcase

The Noblessa Leather iPad Case from DODOcase delivers much of the amenities we have come to love from the brand, just with particularly luxurious build materials. The “finest quality” genuine leather exterior is joined by your choice of a slate/dark gray or tan leather suede interior with a subtle DODOcase logo blind debossed on the center alongside a braided nylon elastic closure and the brand’s usual customizable monogram option you’ll find on the listing page.

Noblessa Calf Leather is the finest leather from the well-established tannery Perlinger, which has been tanning leather in Germany since 1864. Because of its high quality and environmentally aware ethics, it is highly regarded by top brands around the world. Noblessa Leather’s luxury characteristics include its embossed grain print, smooth texture, high durability and water resistance.

From there, you can expect the multiviewing angle kickstand action as well as auto sleep/wake functionality, an elastic Apple Pencil loop storage, and a front cover that folds up 360 degrees so you can get it out of your way when you don’t need it without removing the leather iPad case entirely.

Get a closer look in this brief demonstration video:

The new Noblessa Leather iPad Case from DODOCase is available now with specific camera cutouts and sizing for just about all iPads, starting with the 2020 8th gen iPad 10.2, Air, and Pro models right up to the 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As we mentioned above, DODOcase has been churning out wonderful Apple gear accessories for many years, and we have no doubt this is just another example of that. However, you’re certainly going to need to be one of those people that really respond to and appreciate higher-end luxury items to dish out the $175 or more (depending on the iPad model you have) it will cost for you to own one.

