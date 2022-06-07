Apple’s WWDC week iTunes sale discounts sci-fi hits to $10 or less, plus latest $1 HD rental

As all of the WWDC week savings have already begun to roll in, Apple is now carrying over the price cuts to a collection of movies courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll be able to save on a wide range of sci-fi titles for $10 or less ranging from classics to new releases and everything in-between. That’s alongside the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $10 or less sci-fi movie sale

Apple is starting off the week by discounting a collection of popular sci-fi movies on iTunes. All typically fetching anywhere from $15 to $20, these are now all down to the best prices of the year at $10 or less. There’s everything from new hits like Dune to classics of Alien and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your collection.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Jackass Forever. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius.

