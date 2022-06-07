ASUS’ RTX 3050 Ti-powered Strix G17 gaming laptop reaches new low at $1,100 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix G17 Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally going for around $1,200 on Amazon, this $100 in savings marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming laptop. This same model currently goes for $1,255 from Newegg. Powered by a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, the Strix G17 is perfectly capable of powering its 17.3-inch 1080p screen at its 144Hz refresh rate so you get a smooth gaming experience. Wi-Fi 6 support will give you access to lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks with Bluetooth 5.1 being available for connecting wireless accessories such as headphones, mice, keyboards, etc. In terms of I/O, the Strix G17 comes with three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports alongside a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with support for DisplayPort output and Power Delivery, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and an Ethernet port. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the ASUS TUF Dash 15 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop for $941. This laptop is powered by an Intel 11th Gen i7-11370H processor and the same RTX 3050 Ti graphics as the laptop above with a similar 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display with system memory being the main notable step down with just 8GB of memory included. The I/O does have one notable inclusion not seen in the model above with Thunderbolt 4 support for connecting high-speed peripherals or displays. This laptop earns its TUF Gaming name by passing the MIL-STD-910H tests which range from drops, vibration, humidity, and extreme temperatures.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re looking for some RGB lighting to add some ambiance to your office, you can grab Nanoleaf’s new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Kit for $180.

ASUS ROG Strix G17 Gaming Laptop features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost up to 1795MHz at 80W (95W with Dynamic Boost)

16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD | Windows 10 Home

Latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor (16M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz)

ROG Aura Sync System with 4-Zone RGB Keyboard, White backlit Logo, and RGB Light Bar

