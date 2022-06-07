Coleman’s Camping Cot Combo with air mattress and pump reaches 2022 low of $86

Amazon is currently offering the Coleman Camping Cot, Air Mattress, and Pump Combo for $85.99 shipped. Normally going for around $121.50, this 29% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in the past year. The perfect addition for camping, this cot will create an elevated sleeping experience with the twin-size air mattress that can withstand people up to 300 pounds and 6 feet tall. The included air pump operates off of four D batteries and will make filling up the air mattress a breeze so you can be set up within minutes. One feature of this cot is the little stand that can be kicked out to set your phone down on and even has a drink holder. This cot will collapse down to a portable form factor perfect for taking along camping. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Coleman Trailhead II Cot for $48. This cot is a lot more basic with a simple fabric spread for you to rest on with a similar weight and height capacity as the featured cot. There isn’t all that much to say about this option as this cot is as simple as it gets. If you want a larger air mattress, you can check out the Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Comfort Full-sized Air Mattress for $55. Unlike the one that comes with the Coleman cot above, the air pump is integrated within the mattress and is powered off AC power. This mattress has a maximum weight capacity of 600 pounds so two people could realistically sleep together.

When you go camping you have to be prepared, and part of being prepared is having a good pocket knife on hand. We’ve rounded up a selection of adventure-ready knives that you can check out starting at $9.

Coleman Camping Cot Combo features:

Portable twin air mattress and cot ideal for camping and guests

Double Lock valve is dual-sealed to be leak-free,Sewn-in cover keeps airbed in place,Strong folding steel frame.

Sturdy steel cot supports up to 300 pounds and can accommodate most people up to 6 feet tall

Mattress Features ComfortStrong Coil System for Support and Comfort

AirTight system with Double Lock valve prevents mattress from leaking

