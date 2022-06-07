Adventure-ready Gerber pocket knives start at $18.50, plus multi-tools and more from $9

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Bamboo Quadrant Folding Knife for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $32, it more recently has been sitting in the $26 range, and is now at the lowest price we have tracked all year. This is also within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Delivering a bamboo covered handle along with a pocket clip, this is a notable summer adventure or EDC-ready pocket knife that’s great for “job sites and daily tasks.” The finger flip opening is joined by a 2.7-inch straight edge sheep foot blade and a frame lock to hold it in place when in use. Head below for more pocket knives and multi-tool deals from $9.

Gerber Bamboo Quadrant Folding Knife features:

Features 2.7 inch straight edge sheep foot blade for the everyday carrier

Slim design fits compactly in a pocket with bamboo handle scales and pocket clip

Finger flipping opening allows blade to be used with ease and frame lock to hold blade steady when in use

Designed for where function meets style; Folding knife makes a great addition for job sites and daily tasks

