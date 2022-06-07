Minecraft’s The Wild Update introduces two all-new biomes, additional blocks, and more

Minecraft, the game beloved the world over by both those young and old, is getting a pretty substantial update today. The Wild Update is finally here, and it’s out for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows, as well as Minecraft: Java Edition for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Plus, today marks the launch of Bedrock for PC in addition to Java, so you can play both editions if that tickles your fancy. Minecraft now features two new biomes, four new mobs, and blocks galore, so let’s take a closer look at what’s included for The Wild Update.

We’ll start out with the Deep Dark biome from Minecraft The Wild Update, which features new blocks like sculk and shriekers, the warden, and more. It’s dimly lit and “eerie” according to Minecraft The Wild Update changelog, and you’ll be digging into the depths far underground to uncover the darkest biome so far in Minecraft. It’s less flooded than surrounding areas, and surprisingly, no mobs spawn in parts of the Deep Dark biome. There’s also an Ancient City to explore, where you can “wander the halls of these long-abandoned structures” to “uncover some relics long forgotten.” In Minecraft The Wild Update there are chests, guarded by Sculk Sensors and Sculk Shriekers, and there’s also a mysterious book called the Reinforced Deeepslate here, which cannot be obtained in Survival mode. Mobs also can’t spon in the Ancient Cities.

However, Darkness applies a new mob effect to nearby players by the Warden and Sculk Shrieker in Minecraft The Wild Update. It “lowers the gamma to an equivilent of Moody” while having the effect, and the icon for the Darkness effect is only shown in the inventory.

The Mangrove Swap biome is “Muddy! Murky! Magnificent!” according to the release notes. It’s located in a warmer, more humid place where you’d normally find standard Swamp biomes in Minecraft. There are bees and warm frogs, the floor is coated with a thick layer of Mud, and there’s a boat ride available to coast under and around the “larger-than-life” roots of Mangrove trees.

Each tree has a chance of spawning a Bee Nest, and there are new Mangrove wood blocks to collect. Frogs are also able to spawn in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps on Grass, Mud, Mangrove Roots, and Muddy Mangrove Roots. The frogs can croak, walk on land, swim, jump, eat small Slimes, and more.

There are a lot of other changes to unpack in Minecraft The Wild Update, which is available to play today for free if you own the base Minecraft game.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve never been a big Minecraft fan myself, The Wild Update looks… very interesting. Intriguing, even. I’ve owned the game for some time, but never really spent any time playing. Given that Minecraft works on macOS, and would allow me to play without having to move over to my gaming setup, I might end up giving it a shot. It looks interesting, and the new changes in The Wild Update for Minecraft make it even more intriguing for me.

Are you an avid Minecraft player? Are you diving into The Wild Update for Minecraft today? I’d love to know what your favorite thing to do in Minecraft is down below, or over on Twitter @pcamp96!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!