Wyze refreshing smart scale with Baby, Pet, and Luggage modes plus longer battery life

Today Wyze is launching its new and refreshed Scale X, a smart scale capable of tracking 13 body metrics with improvements over its previous Wyze Scale. There are useability improvements alongside improved battery life to make this scale work better for more people.

Smart scales have been in circulation for a long time now and are one of those smart items that you really don’t think about too often. Wyze has a selection of scales and is now refreshing a model to the new Scale X. Some of the biggest additions with this refresh are the Baby, Pet, and Luggage modes with each aimed at making weighing their namesakes easier. One of the new additions to Scale X is the Pregnancy mode that disables the bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) that the scale uses to estimate your body composition by sending a weak electrical current across your body. This mode disabled this feature as additional protection for pregnant people. Those with implanted medical devices like pacemakers could also be affected by BIA, so there is a weight-only mode that can be enabled.

Another big upgrade with Scale X is the new 22 months of battery life which is up from 18 months with the original Wyze Scale. Of course, the actual battery life you get will be determined by your usage, so that is important to note. One of the benefits of getting a smart scale is the integration with the popular health apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit to have one organized place to view information. The Wyze Scale X app also keeps track of all the information collected by the scale and can display them over time to see your progress on your weight-loss journey. You can even share the scale with up to eight family members and friends for tracking their health metrics with the ability to view said metrics locked down to the specific user. All of these measurements sync automatically over Bluetooth as well. The Wyze app even has its own heart rate measurement tool that “provides a quick and convenient way to measure your heart rate from anywhere.”

The new Wyze Scale X is available in both black and white colors for $33.99. You can order them starting today and can head below for links to where you can pick one up.

While I have never personally used a smart scale before, being able to automatically track key health metrics over time is a nice feature to have. Integration with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and other health tracking apps is also a benefit.

