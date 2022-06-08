Amazon’s USB-C hub carries 4K 60Hz HDMI and 100W Power Delivery ports for $14 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics USB-C Hub for $14.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this model has started to slide down in price since it launched in 2021 and has been selling for between $20 and $34 as of late. Today’s deal is within about $0.50 of the all time low and is at the best price we can find. This no-frills hub solution expands a single USB-C port with 4K 60Hz HDMI, a USB 3.0 jack (5V/1.5A), and a 100W USB-C port for just over $14. It might not be the most feature-rich or robust solution out there, but at this price it is worth consideration for casual users looking to expand a MacBook or other USB-C laden device’s capabilities in a budget-friendly manner. More details below.

If you also need an HDMI cable to finish your connection to a larger display, this Amazon Basics High-Speed supports 4K 60Hz video and starts at just over $8 Prime shipped for the 6-foot model and goes up to $16 for the 15 footer.

Check out our review on Anker’s triple monitor USB-C dock and head over to the Anker WWDC week iPhone accessory sale for additional deals from $13 Prime shipped. You’ll find deals on the brand’s power banks, USB-C chargers, MFI Lightning cables, and much more. Everything is organized for you right here in our previous roundup and be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories hub for additional offers to support your handset and EDC.

Amazon Basics 100W USB-C Hub features:

Transforms a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port into 3 standard ports: HDMI, USB 3.0, and USB-C port

High Quality Video: HDMI port supports up to 4K/60Hz video streaming, 18Gbps bandwidth, and HDR

USB 3.0 port supports up to 7.5-watt (5V@1.5A) downstream charging and 5Gbps data transfer

USB-C port supports up to 5Gbps data transfer and 100-watt (20V 5A) power-delivery charging

The adapter uses 8 watts of power to function; the remaining power (up to 92 watts) gets passed along to charge for the host.

Warranty: Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-Year Limited Warranty

