Anker kicks off WWDC week with new iPhone accessory sale starting at $13

Anker is kicking off the week today by launching a new WWDC sale via its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of charging accessories and more in the process. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Anker Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $18.69. Down from the usual $22 going rate, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts and a match of the all-time low. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Head below for more from $13.

Anker WWDC week deals:

Then be sure to go check out all of the other Anker deals that are still live from last week. Placing power strips and the like in the spotlight, there are some extra discounts from $13 to go alongside today’s WWDC savings.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

