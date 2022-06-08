Home Depot bundles two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool for $99 ($179 value)

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot has launched a new promotion that bundles a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at $99. Shipping is free across the board, and no-cost in-store pickup is available in most cases, as well. Detailed on this landing page, you’ll find as much as $179 in overall value thanks to attached tools which are all compatible with the RYOBI ONE+ ecosystem. These are matching the best discounts of the year and deliver the lowest prices since back in January. Mainly included in the promotion today are the two batteries and bundled charger, which pair with everything from drill and drivers to sanders, angle grinders, saws, and even leaf blowers. All of the inclusions also carry a 4+ star rating, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from the promotion.

RYOBI ONE+ bundles:

With plenty of savings leftover by taking advantage of the lead deal, be sure to check out all of the standalone RYOBI ONE+ tools to expand your kit. Since these bundles all include a pair of batteries, you’ll be able to pick up yet another tool to run at the same time. There are plenty of offerings available at Home Depot right now, many of which are also on sale.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Battery bundle features:

This RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit provides up to 3X more runtime compared to standard 18V lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are compatible with over 225 18V ONE+ tools to power through all types of projects. Built with professional grade lithium-ion cells these batteries provide fade free, cord-like power. They are engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures and are engineered to be impact resistant.

