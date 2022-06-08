Kingston’s USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Flash Drive slides on your keychain for $130 (New all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive for $129.99 shipped. Typically $179 and now $14 below our previous mention, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Also now matched at B&H. This model supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance in a device small enough to string around your keychain. The 1TB capacity and USB-C connectivity are nice additions to your EDC that work with a wide-range of gear with up to 1,000MB/s transfer speeds that nearly rivals the best portable SSDs out there alongside a “unique” ridged casing with a keyring loop. More details below. 

If you can make the smaller capacity models work for you, there are 256GB and 512GB variants available with identical specs outside of the lighter storage capabilities. They start from $48 shipped on Amazon, which is matching the lowest we have tracked there, and provide that ultra-portable USB 3.2 Gen 2 much the same otherwise. 

For a more substantial portable SSD solution, dive into the Amazon all-time low we are still tracking on WD’s 2TB My Passport. This one provides double the storage at $210 shipped alongside a shock-, vibration-, and drop-resistant design that can withstand falls up to 6.5-feet. Get a closer look right here and head over to our hands-on review of the most recent release in Samsung’s portable SSD lineup

Kingston’s DataTraveler Max is a high performance Type-C USB flash drive leveraging the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard to deliver record-breaking read/write speeds up to 1,000/900MB/s. Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the unique ridged casing protects the connector when not in use and is easily moved with a single motion. DT Max delivers premium performance and expanded capacities up to 1TB making it the ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more.

