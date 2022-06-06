WD’s 2TB My Passport Portable SSD lands in your EDC with new Amazon all-time low at $210

While we are still tracking notable price drops on the 1TB variant, Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive for $209.99 shipped. This model sat in the $270 and up range for most of last year before settling out around $230 in 2022. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Delivering industry-standard 1,050MB/s transfers speeds, this is a notable option for your EDC and at-home storage needs. Alongside the usual 256-bit AES hardware encryption, it features a shock-, vibration-, and drop-resistant design that can withstand falls up to 6.5 feet, according to WD. USB 3.2 Gen-2 support via USB-C as well as USB-A connectivity round out the feature set. More details below.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking the smaller capacity 1TB model down at $117 shipped. This is a new all-time low at Amazon and a notable lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal if you can make do with less storage. The specs and feature set are essentially the same as the model highlighted above as well, just with a lighter price tag to match the 1TB setup.

If you prefer to go the SanDisk route, we are also tracking a solid price drop on its popular Extreme model portable SSD. Currently sitting at $130 shipped for the 1TB version, this one delivers a slightly more enhanced design than the more affordable solution above with a similar 1,050MB/s speed and a rugged, rubberized shell. All of the details you’ll need on this one are right here and be sure to check out our review of the pro model while you’re at it.

WD 2TB My Passport SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

