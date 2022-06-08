Ninja’s 8-quart 3-tier multi-cooker air fryer hits second-best Amazon price at $190 (Reg. $250+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer for $189.99 shipped. This 2021 model launched at $330 and fetched as much for almost all of last year before dropping down to the $250 range in 2022. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief coupon offer at $10 less. This model delivers 8-quarts of capacity spanning a 3-tier cooking system with a series of cooking modes including pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp as well as “14 cooking functions all under one lid.” This model features settings for sous vide and yogurt as well as steam frying, and the ability to proof bread in one of the arguably more modern-looking housings on the market right now. Head below for more details.

You can drop down to the 6.5-quart capacity model to bring home a nearly identical feature set at $135 shipped right now. But you might also want to consider the deal we spotted this morning on COSORI’s multi-cooker air fryer. This one can air fry and deliver indoor grilling action alongside the baking and roasting with smartphone control you won’t get from Ninja including remote food monitoring, temperature adjustments, and setting cook times with voice commands.

Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer features:

Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid. Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid. Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. Double your cooking capacity or make 3-component full meals at the touch of a button—mains…14 programmable cooking functions – Pressure Cook, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Air Fry, Broil, Bake/Roast, Dehydrate, Sear/Sauté, Steam, Sous Vide, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Keep Warm & Proof.

