COSORI’s hands-free smart Aeroblaze multi-cooker air fryer now $80 off at $160 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Aeroblaze Smart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer at $159.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $250, this is $80 off, $20 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside various cooking modes, including crisp, air grill, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat, and keep warm, the Aeroblaze stands out with hands-free smartphone control as well as the ability to deliver voice command action through Alexa or Google Assistant gear (remote food monitoring, temperature setting, cook times, and more). It also features over 100 pre-programmed recipes via the companion app alongside the “virtually smoke-free” grilling and built-in air frying action. More details below.

While not nearly as feature-rich in terms of the voice commands and companion app integration, the Crux Indoor Grill Air Fryer is a notable alternative with a 9-quart capacity that is currently marked down to just over $62 shipped on Amazon. This one carries a very similar feature set to the model above, just don’t expect to get the hands-free smartphone control and other aforementioned smart features.

Then head over to our home goods hub for additional discounts on kitchen and cooking gear, vacuums, and other household essentials. simplehuman just kicked off its “biggest sale of the year” yesterday and it will only be around through today. You’ll find just about everything the premium brand offers with rare 20% price drops, including everything from its sensor trash cans and soap pumps to its smart mirrors and much more. Dive into yesterday’s coverage for a complete breakdown of the sale event before it ends tonight.

COSORI Aeroblaze Smart Grill and Air Fryer features:

Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

Turn your grill into an air fryer to cook meals with up to 85% less fat than traditionally deep-fried foods. Choose from 8 versatile cooking functions: Crisp, Air Grill, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm

Enjoy hands-free control by connecting to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. With the free VeSync app, you can remotely monitor food and make time and temperature adjustments

